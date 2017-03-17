Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) VP Sell...

Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) VP Sells $177,222.78 in Stock

13 hrs ago

Molson Coors Brewing Co VP Brian Tabolt sold 1,806 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.13, for a total value of $177,222.78.

Chicago, IL

