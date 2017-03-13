Making Budweiser Beer at Home With This Special New Keurig Machine Could be 'Game-Changing'
Anheuser-Busch InBev partnering with Keurig Green Mountain coffee to develop at-home alcoholic pods is a "potential game changer," Jefferies analysts Edward Mundy and Cole Hathorn said in a note Monday. "Around a century ago, if you wanted to drink beer at home you took your jar to a pub, it was filled from a draught keg, you took it home and had to drink it immediately," the analysts said in a note sent to TheStreet .
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheStreet.com.
Add your comments below
Beverages Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Market In 5 Minutes
|Mar 8
|YIDFELLAS v USA
|2
|Philly Soda Tax Layoffs Begin; Press Doesn't Ch...
|Mar 6
|Kman10kman
|1
|DirecTV Taps Pepsi Exec to be CEO (Nov '09)
|Feb 22
|Heartbreak 101
|5
|Gay groups seek to buy NYC church known for hat... (Feb '16)
|Feb 22
|WasteWater
|21
|High Earnings Expectations For Pepsi, Not So Mu...
|Feb 14
|Lonnie
|1
|Some Philly Supermarkets Already Charging for S...
|Dec '16
|kman10kman
|1
|She's the ex-Snapple Lady after a falling out (May '08)
|Nov '16
|bonnie
|93
Find what you want!
Search Beverages Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC