Making Budweiser Beer at Home With This Special New Keurig Machine Could be 'Game-Changing'

Anheuser-Busch InBev partnering with Keurig Green Mountain coffee to develop at-home alcoholic pods is a "potential game changer," Jefferies analysts Edward Mundy and Cole Hathorn said in a note Monday. "Around a century ago, if you wanted to drink beer at home you took your jar to a pub, it was filled from a draught keg, you took it home and had to drink it immediately," the analysts said in a note sent to TheStreet .

