Jim Cramer -- Brown-Forman Is Cheap, but Better Bargains Can Be Found
Brown-Forman shares are flat over the past year and investors are hoping the company's Tuesday morning earnings report will be enough to spark the stock higher. The stock hasn't been good, TheStreet's Jim Cramer, manager of the Action Alerts PLUS portfolio , said from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange Monday.
