Japan one-ups Scotch with whisky, cov...

Japan one-ups Scotch with whisky, coveted around the world

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

In this March 8, 2017 photo, Suntory's chief blender Shinji Fukuyo demonstrates how he examines the whisky at the Suntory distillery in Yamazaki, near Kyoto, western Japan. "What's important for whisky is that its deliciousness must deepen with aging, sitting in the casks for a long time," said Fukuyo, 55, demonstrating how he examines the whisky in a glass, swirling the crystalline amber spirit against the light.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beverages Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Market In 5 Minutes Mar 8 YIDFELLAS v USA 2
News Philly Soda Tax Layoffs Begin; Press Doesn't Ch... Mar 6 Kman10kman 1
News DirecTV Taps Pepsi Exec to be CEO (Nov '09) Feb 22 Heartbreak 101 5
News Gay groups seek to buy NYC church known for hat... (Feb '16) Feb 22 WasteWater 21
News High Earnings Expectations For Pepsi, Not So Mu... Feb 14 Lonnie 1
News Some Philly Supermarkets Already Charging for S... Dec '16 kman10kman 1
News She's the ex-Snapple Lady after a falling out (May '08) Nov '16 bonnie 93
See all Beverages Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beverages Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Ireland
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Egypt
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,944 • Total comments across all topics: 279,569,299

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC