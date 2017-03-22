Is it safe to drink Fanta and Sprite in Nigeria?

A recent court case in Nigeria has highlighted concerns that locally made soft drinks may be considered unsafe for human consumption elsewhere, as Ijeoma Ndukwe explains. There has been uproar in Nigeria after it emerged that the company that manufactures Fanta and Sprite, the Nigeria Bottling Company , has been ordered by a court to place warning labels on its products, stating that they are unsafe when consumed alongside vitamin C. The drinks are said by critics to contain high levels of the preservative benzoic acid and the colouring sunset yellow.

