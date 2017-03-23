Insurers' pullback has put Obamacare ...

Insurers' pullback has put Obamacare at risk, no matter what Congress does

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WEHT

But make no mistake. Even if lawmakers wind up failing in their bid to repeal the Affordable Care Act, the future of the seven-year-old health care law is still highly uncertain.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WEHT.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beverages Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Market In 5 Minutes 15 hr USS LIBERTY 3
News Do Sin Taxes Really Work? Mar 17 DickEly3 1
News Philly Soda Tax Layoffs Begin; Press Doesn't Ch... Mar 6 Kman10kman 1
News DirecTV Taps Pepsi Exec to be CEO (Nov '09) Feb 22 Heartbreak 101 5
News Gay groups seek to buy NYC church known for hat... (Feb '16) Feb 22 WasteWater 21
News High Earnings Expectations For Pepsi, Not So Mu... Feb '17 Lonnie 1
News Some Philly Supermarkets Already Charging for S... Dec '16 kman10kman 1
See all Beverages Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beverages Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,593 • Total comments across all topics: 279,800,538

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC