HAECO's 2016 net profit more than doubles on Singapore unit sale

Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Company posted a 110 per cent rise in net profit in 2016, thanks primarily to a HK$805 million gain from the sale of its interest in a Singaporean aircraft engineering company in June. The group, just under three quarters of which is owned by conglomerate Swire Pacific, posted net profit of HK$975 million for 2016 compared to HK$464 million in the previous year.

