Greenpeace pushing for more recycled content

20 hrs ago Read more: Plastics News

A new Greenpeace survey of the largest global soft drink companies shows that recycled content constitutes a small fraction of the PET used to create bottles around the world. Greenpeace reached out to Coca-Cola Co., PepsiCo, Suntory, Danone, Dr Pepper Snapple and Nestl to gauge the use of recycled PET in new containers while using the hot-button issue of ocean plastics pollution as a backdrop.

