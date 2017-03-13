Greenpeace pushing for more recycled content
A new Greenpeace survey of the largest global soft drink companies shows that recycled content constitutes a small fraction of the PET used to create bottles around the world. Greenpeace reached out to Coca-Cola Co., PepsiCo, Suntory, Danone, Dr Pepper Snapple and Nestl to gauge the use of recycled PET in new containers while using the hot-button issue of ocean plastics pollution as a backdrop.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Plastics News.
