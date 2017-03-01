Governor Cuomo Announces New Legislation to End Child Marriage
Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that he is advancing new legislation to end child marriage by raising the age of consent to marry from 14 to 18-years-old in New York. The legislation strengthens protections for minors by preventing child marriage and holding violators accountable.
