Foreign owners produce a third of New Zealand wine
However, as the US market has become New Zealand's most valuable wine market, ranking third in terms of value after Italy and France, and Australians continue to lap up Marlborough sauvignon blanc, there has been a recent lift in foreign investment. NZ Winegrowers chief executive Philip Gregan said foreign entities control 34 per cent of wine production, much less than 15 years ago when the figure was about 85 per cent.
