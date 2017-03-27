Foreign owners produce a third of New...

Foreign owners produce a third of New Zealand wine

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Stuff.co.nz

However, as the US market has become New Zealand's most valuable wine market, ranking third in terms of value after Italy and France, and Australians continue to lap up Marlborough sauvignon blanc, there has been a recent lift in foreign investment. NZ Winegrowers chief executive Philip Gregan said foreign entities control 34 per cent of wine production, much less than 15 years ago when the figure was about 85 per cent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beverages Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Market In 5 Minutes Mar 24 USS LIBERTY 3
News Do Sin Taxes Really Work? Mar 17 DickEly3 1
News Philly Soda Tax Layoffs Begin; Press Doesn't Ch... Mar 6 Kman10kman 1
News DirecTV Taps Pepsi Exec to be CEO (Nov '09) Feb '17 Heartbreak 101 5
News Gay groups seek to buy NYC church known for hat... (Feb '16) Feb '17 WasteWater 21
News High Earnings Expectations For Pepsi, Not So Mu... Feb '17 Lonnie 1
News Some Philly Supermarkets Already Charging for S... Dec '16 kman10kman 1
See all Beverages Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beverages Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Oakland
  2. Climate Change
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,453 • Total comments across all topics: 279,950,858

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC