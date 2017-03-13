Fiduciary Management Inc. WI Has $617,114,000 Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc
Fiduciary Management Inc. WI cut its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,855,999 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after selling 220,404 shares during the period.
