Czech beer Budvar hits production record in 2016

" Production of Budvar beer, which has been embroiled in a lengthy legal dispute with U.S. giant Anheuser-Busch over the use of the "Budweiser" brand, reached a record in 2016. Budejovicky Budvar NP, a Czech state-owned brewery, said Friday that its output rose 0.8 percent to 1.615 million hectoliters of beer, the highest volume in its 120-year history.

