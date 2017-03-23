Craft Brew Alliance: Grim Outlook Once Again
Craft Brew Alliance finally released its earnings report for the 4th quarter of 2016 and the results have been disappointing. The company missed EPS and revenue estimates by $0.15 and $3.15M, respectively.
