Coca-cola Malaysia to invest RM500m to scale up Nilai plant
NILAI: Coca-cola Malaysia will invest RM500 million to expand the size and production capacity of its current plant at Bandar Enstek, near here. Chief Executive Officer of Bottling Investment Group Singapore Malaysia-Brunei, Stephen Lusk said construction on another 4.047 hectares, adjacent to the 12.545 hectares of the current plant, is expected to begin in the first quarter of this year and be fully operational in 2020.
