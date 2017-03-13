Cleveland painter Andy Dreamingwolf brings retro pharmacy soda fountains to life
The ribbed glass of an Orange Crush, a sleek, curved body of a Coca-Cola bottle and a translucent, squared container of chocolate-coated sedatives make for a bitter and sweet slice of nostalgia in Andy Dreamingwolf's "Pop and Circumstance." The artist's photorealistic paintings, based on his own vast collections of pop and pharmaceutical bottles, pay homage to the retro days of pharmacy soda fountains and the parallel rise of the two industries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Plain Dealer.
Add your comments below
Beverages Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Market In 5 Minutes
|Mar 8
|YIDFELLAS v USA
|2
|Philly Soda Tax Layoffs Begin; Press Doesn't Ch...
|Mar 6
|Kman10kman
|1
|DirecTV Taps Pepsi Exec to be CEO (Nov '09)
|Feb 22
|Heartbreak 101
|5
|Gay groups seek to buy NYC church known for hat... (Feb '16)
|Feb 22
|WasteWater
|21
|High Earnings Expectations For Pepsi, Not So Mu...
|Feb 14
|Lonnie
|1
|Some Philly Supermarkets Already Charging for S...
|Dec '16
|kman10kman
|1
|She's the ex-Snapple Lady after a falling out (May '08)
|Nov '16
|bonnie
|93
Find what you want!
Search Beverages Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC