Cleveland painter Andy Dreamingwolf brings retro pharmacy soda fountains to life

The ribbed glass of an Orange Crush, a sleek, curved body of a Coca-Cola bottle and a translucent, squared container of chocolate-coated sedatives make for a bitter and sweet slice of nostalgia in Andy Dreamingwolf's "Pop and Circumstance." The artist's photorealistic paintings, based on his own vast collections of pop and pharmaceutical bottles, pay homage to the retro days of pharmacy soda fountains and the parallel rise of the two industries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Plain Dealer.