Case Alert: 8th Circuit Rules Against Anheuser-Busch Plan Finding...
Issue Presented: Whether a plan administrator's interpretation of ERISA-subject plan language that resulted in a denial of pension benefits was reasonable. Brief Summary: Plaintiffs brought a class-action lawsuit against Anheuser-Busch under ERISA seeking enhanced pension benefits, pursuant to the Plan document, following Anheuser-Busch's denial of these benefits.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.
Add your comments below
Beverages Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Philly Soda Tax Layoffs Begin; Press Doesn't Ch...
|Mon
|Kman10kman
|1
|The Market In 5 Minutes
|Mar 4
|ENRON Zionism
|1
|DirecTV Taps Pepsi Exec to be CEO (Nov '09)
|Feb 22
|Heartbreak 101
|5
|Gay groups seek to buy NYC church known for hat... (Feb '16)
|Feb 22
|WasteWater
|21
|High Earnings Expectations For Pepsi, Not So Mu...
|Feb 14
|Lonnie
|1
|Some Philly Supermarkets Already Charging for S...
|Dec '16
|kman10kman
|1
|She's the ex-Snapple Lady after a falling out (May '08)
|Nov '16
|bonnie
|93
Find what you want!
Search Beverages Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC