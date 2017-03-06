Brown-Forman revenue flat after sale of some brands
Brown-Forman's third-quarter net income fell 4 percent as a strong dollar and revenue lost from brands that it sold dragged on the earnings of the maker of Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey. The Louisville, Kentucky, company expects full-year earnings to be in the range of $1.71 to $1.76 per share, the lower end of its original forecast.
