Benefits captives provide positive results for multinational firms

A significant majority of global companies that use captives or multinational pools to cover employee benefits risks achieve positive financial results via the arrangements, according to a study by Willis Tower Watson P.L.C. And using captives to provide coverage for benefits risks can add to the risk management advantages of using a captive, speakers during a session of the Captive Insurance Companies Association International Conference in San Diego said Monday. Kathleen Waslov, Boston-based senior vice president with Willis Towers Watson, said the firm's recent survey of 200 global companies using captives or international pools to cover benefits risks showed that 72% of the companies had "positive results."

