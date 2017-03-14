Asda offers pay rise for flexible wor...

Asda offers pay rise for flexible working

Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

"This is a welcome pay rise for Asda's staff, however large national retailers like Ikea, Lush and Majestic Wine are already paying all their staff - including third party contractors - the real Living Wage or above at A 8.45 in the United Kingdom and A 9.75 in London for every hour worked", said Katherine Chapman, director of Living Wage Foundation. The new rate, which is 1 pound above the government mandated National Living Wage increase, will go into effect April 1. Asda is offering its staff members a pay rise in exchange for a new contract, this will introduce unpaid breaks and will also require those who take on the rise to work Bank Holidays.

