Anheuser-Busch may skip Boston's St. Patrick's parade
Anheuser-Busch may withdraw its sponsorship of the Boston St. Patrick's Day parade this year to protest the exclusion of a gay veterans group. The move comes after organizers refused to allow OutVets, a group that honors LGBTQ veterans and active service members, to march in the South Boston parade on March 19, two days after St. Patrick's Day.
