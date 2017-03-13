Akufo-Addo pledges support for Guinness Ghana, beverage industry
Executive Management and Board Members of Guinness Ghana Breweries Limited on Wednesday, March 15, 2017 paid a courtesy visit on President Nana Akufo-Addo at the Flag Staff House in Accra. The meeting was an opportunity for the company to congratulate the President on his inauguration and update him the business operations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.
Add your comments below
Beverages Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Market In 5 Minutes
|Mar 8
|YIDFELLAS v USA
|2
|Philly Soda Tax Layoffs Begin; Press Doesn't Ch...
|Mar 6
|Kman10kman
|1
|DirecTV Taps Pepsi Exec to be CEO (Nov '09)
|Feb 22
|Heartbreak 101
|5
|Gay groups seek to buy NYC church known for hat... (Feb '16)
|Feb 22
|WasteWater
|21
|High Earnings Expectations For Pepsi, Not So Mu...
|Feb 14
|Lonnie
|1
|Some Philly Supermarkets Already Charging for S...
|Dec '16
|kman10kman
|1
|She's the ex-Snapple Lady after a falling out (May '08)
|Nov '16
|bonnie
|93
Find what you want!
Search Beverages Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC