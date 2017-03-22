7-acre site of Coca-Cola plant in Que...

7-acre site of Coca-Cola plant in Queens hitting the market

15 hrs ago Read more: The Real Deal

The owner of a 7.3-acre site that houses a 202,000-square-foot Coca-Cola bottling plant in Queens' Maspeth neighborhood is putting it on the market, sources told The Real Deal . The property at 59-02 Borden Avenue is triple-net-leased to the Coca-Cola Bottling Company until its expiration in three years.

