7-acre site of Coca-Cola plant in Queens hitting the market
The owner of a 7.3-acre site that houses a 202,000-square-foot Coca-Cola bottling plant in Queens' Maspeth neighborhood is putting it on the market, sources told The Real Deal . The property at 59-02 Borden Avenue is triple-net-leased to the Coca-Cola Bottling Company until its expiration in three years.
