4 Lessons Latin American Startups Can Teach U.S. Businesses In The Trump Era

The co-founder and CEO of one of the most successful startups in Latin America discussed the challenges of building a successful business in the region; of servicing large-caps like Anheuser Busch Inbev NV , Starbucks Corporation and Restaurant Brands International Inc 's Burger King; and of getting funded by Silicon Valley heavyweights like QUALCOMM, Inc. Ventures. In this piece, we'll look into a few lessons that U.S. businesses could take from Latin American startups for the Donald Trump era.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Benzinga.