3 Stocks You Don't Have to Babysit

3 Stocks You Don't Have to Babysit

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

If given a choice between a stock that you have to constantly check up on and one that allows you to sleep soundly knowing it's doing its work, which one would you prefer to own? The answer is obvious, because having to babysit stocks in your portfolio can be nerve-racking. As an investor, the best thing you can do is look for stocks that you can buy and forget for the long term.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beverages Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Market In 5 Minutes 7 hr USS LIBERTY 3
News Do Sin Taxes Really Work? Mar 17 DickEly3 1
News Philly Soda Tax Layoffs Begin; Press Doesn't Ch... Mar 6 Kman10kman 1
News DirecTV Taps Pepsi Exec to be CEO (Nov '09) Feb 22 Heartbreak 101 5
News Gay groups seek to buy NYC church known for hat... (Feb '16) Feb 22 WasteWater 21
News High Earnings Expectations For Pepsi, Not So Mu... Feb '17 Lonnie 1
News Some Philly Supermarkets Already Charging for S... Dec '16 kman10kman 1
See all Beverages Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beverages Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Climate Change
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,750 • Total comments across all topics: 279,793,162

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC