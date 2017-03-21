3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in March

Dividend-paying stocks offer ways to generate income and insulate your portfolio in the event of market downturn, but it's generally a good idea to look for stocks that offer reliable payment increases in addition to sizable yields. Among the most reliable dividend increases are the "Dividend Aristocrats" -- members of the S&P 500 index that have delivered at least 25 years of consecutive payout growth.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.