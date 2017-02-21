Wine Legend: Salon, Le Mesnil 1985
Salon is a unique Champagne house. It is the smallest of the grandes marques but, more importantly, it is defined by three criteria that were unique until Krug started producing its Clos du Mesnil in 1979: it is made from a single variety, Chardonnay ; from a single but outstanding village, Mesnil ; and is only made as a vintage wine.
