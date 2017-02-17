What happens to Mexican Coca-Cola if there's a trade war?
Supplies of the popular "Mexican Coke," sweetened with Mexican cane sugar, could be disrupted if the Trump administration pursues aggressive trade policies toward Mexico. Supplies of the popular "Mexican Coke," sweetened with Mexican cane sugar, could be disrupted if the Trump administration pursues aggressive trade policies toward Mexico.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Beverages Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|High Earnings Expectations For Pepsi, Not So Mu...
|Feb 14
|Lonnie
|1
|Some Philly Supermarkets Already Charging for S...
|Dec '16
|kman10kman
|1
|She's the ex-Snapple Lady after a falling out (May '08)
|Nov '16
|bonnie
|93
|Coca-Cola Has A Bigger Distribution System And ... (Jul '13)
|Oct '16
|jordan
|2
|Coca-Cola started out as an insignificant one m... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Will Dockery
|1
|The Latest: Trump slams AFL-CIO for endorsing C... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Roll the bones
|3
|Jamie Oliver named most influential person in t... (May '16)
|May '16
|Three Psyche
|1
Find what you want!
Search Beverages Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC