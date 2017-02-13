Wellspring Women's Center in Sacramento Receives Valentine's Day Grins 2 Go Bags for Children and Donation from UnitedHealthcare for Transportation Fund UnitedHealthcare employees distributed 150 Valentine's Day-themed Grins 2 Go bags to Wellspring Women's Center in Sacramento this morning. In addition, Kevin Kandalaft from UnitedHealthcare presented a donation to help fund free bus passes for women served by the center.

