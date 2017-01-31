Weigh pros and cons of changing capti...

Weigh pros and cons of changing captive domiciles

5 hrs ago Read more: Business Insurance

Changing captive domiciles can have beneficial results, such as avoiding a challenging regulatory environment or saving on premium taxes and fees, but it can also be a difficult path that is ultimately unsuccessful, according to captive owners. For Atlanta-based The Coca-Cola Co., relocating the Canadian pension risk covered in its Ireland-based captive to a new Bermuda captive was in direct response to Solvency II, the European Union-wide risk-based capital rules for insurance and reinsurance companies that came into force in January 2016, Stacy Apter, director, global risk and investments, told attendees at the 26th annual World Captive Forum in Boca Raton, Florida.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Insurance.

Chicago, IL

