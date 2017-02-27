UPDATE 1-Mexico's Femsa reports profit jump, cautious on Trump-led headwinds

Feb 27 Mexican bottler and retailer Fomento Economico Mexicano on Monday reported a 23 percent rise in fourth-quarter profit compared to the same period a year earlier, driven by currency gains stemming from a deep slump in the Mexican peso. Net profit at the company, which operates the Oxxo chain of convenience stores and has a stake in Heineken NV , rose to 6.673 billion pesos .

