UPDATE 1-Mexico's Coca-Cola Femsa profit boosted by Central America sales

Feb 24 Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV, the largest Coke bottler in the world, reported a jump in quarterly profit on Friday, helped by higher volume sales in Costa Rica, Nicaragua and the Philippines. The company's net income attributable to equity holders rose to 3.51 billion Mexican pesos in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from 2.69 billion Mexican pesos, a year earlier.

