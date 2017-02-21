UPDATE 1-Mexico's Coca-Cola Femsa profit boosted by Central America sales
Feb 24 Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV, the largest Coke bottler in the world, reported a jump in quarterly profit on Friday, helped by higher volume sales in Costa Rica, Nicaragua and the Philippines. The company's net income attributable to equity holders rose to 3.51 billion Mexican pesos in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from 2.69 billion Mexican pesos, a year earlier.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Beverages Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DirecTV Taps Pepsi Exec to be CEO (Nov '09)
|Feb 22
|Heartbreak 101
|5
|Gay groups seek to buy NYC church known for hat... (Feb '16)
|Feb 22
|WasteWater
|21
|High Earnings Expectations For Pepsi, Not So Mu...
|Feb 14
|Lonnie
|1
|Some Philly Supermarkets Already Charging for S...
|Dec '16
|kman10kman
|1
|She's the ex-Snapple Lady after a falling out (May '08)
|Nov '16
|bonnie
|93
|Coca-Cola Has A Bigger Distribution System And ... (Jul '13)
|Oct '16
|jordan
|2
|Coca-Cola started out as an insignificant one m... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Will Dockery
|1
Find what you want!
Search Beverages Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC