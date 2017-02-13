UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH)...

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) Stake Increased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

9 hrs ago

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,287,271 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after buying an additional 108,513 shares during the period.

