UnitedHealth Group Commences Exchange Offer to Acquire Surgical Care Affiliates, Inc.
Subject to the terms and conditions of the Offer, which is being made through a wholly owned subsidiary of UnitedHealth Group, SCA stockholders who validly tender their shares in the Offer will receive, for each share of SCA common stock, cash and UnitedHealth Group common stock valued at $57.00. The companies continue to expect the merger to close in the first half of 2017.
