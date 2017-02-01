United States Steel & Carnegie Pension Fund Sells 134,205 Shares ...
United States Steel & Carnegie Pension Fund reduced its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated by 18.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 598,507 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after selling 134,205 shares during the period.
