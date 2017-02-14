TRAVEL: Another insight on PSFK for Members
The heritage companies have come together for a collection of artist-designed tray tables to be enjoyed while in flight This month, Delta Airlines and Coca-Cola unveiled a collection of illustrator-designed tray tables for one of the airline's Boeing 767 planes. The series of tables was created as part of an international endeavor, with contributors from cities including Amsterdam, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Miami, Mexico City, Sao Paulo, Seoul and Tokyo.
