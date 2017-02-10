Trading of Macy's stock is halted amid reports that it could...
Trading of Macy's stock was briefly halted on Friday after its price shot up unusually quickly, a surge that appears to be fueled by a news report that the retailing giant is in preliminary talks to be acquired by Hudson's Bay, a Canadian department store empire. The merger discussions, which were reported by the Wall Street Journal, come as each company is facing an identity crisis.
