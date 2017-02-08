This is what airline tray tables would look like if artists designed them
Delta Air Lines took one of its 767 airplanes and did something brilliant: turned the tray tables into works of art. As an update on posters of travel's golden age, the works are meant to convey the exuberance and fun of visiting the city-subjects, all of which are destinations that Delta serves.
