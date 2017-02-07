SodaStream's New Foe Is an Old Friend...

SodaStream's New Foe Is an Old Friend That Was an Older Foe

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

The company behind the namesake maker of carbonated beverages was willing to spring for controversial soda industry-skewering Super Bowl ads in 2013 and 2014, but now it's taking shots at the ads themselves. for introducing LIFEWTR in a Super Bowl spot.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beverages Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Some Philly Supermarkets Already Charging for S... Dec '16 kman10kman 1
News She's the ex-Snapple Lady after a falling out (May '08) Nov '16 bonnie 93
News Coca-Cola Has A Bigger Distribution System And ... (Jul '13) Oct '16 jordan 2
News Coca-Cola started out as an insignificant one m... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Will Dockery 1
News The Latest: Trump slams AFL-CIO for endorsing C... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Roll the bones 3
News Jamie Oliver named most influential person in t... (May '16) May '16 Three Psyche 1
News Alzheimer's disease less likely to affect peopl... (May '16) May '16 Three Days 1
See all Beverages Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beverages Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,777 • Total comments across all topics: 278,657,589

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC