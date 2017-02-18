Republic sheds $1.99

15 hrs ago Read more: Trinidad Guardian

Trading activity on the first tier market registered a volume of 88,808 shares crossing the floor of the Exchange valued at $1,260,008.21. Sagicor Financial Corporation was the volume leader with 31,795 shares changing hands for a value of $295,693.50, followed by Angostura Holdings Ltd with a volume of 20,948 shares being traded for $314,220.

