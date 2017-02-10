62nd Annual Purina Pro Plan Show Dogs of the Year Awards Event Presented by Dogs In Review To Recognize Top Canines in the Country )--Lumina MediaTM, a leading media company that connects brands with passionate audiences of enthusiasts by providing iconic content across all platforms, and Dogs in R... )--Hilton Honors and The Points Guy teamed up to host a private concert event featuring Lukas Graham at the iconic The Beverly Hilton rooftop.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.