Pernod Ricard H1 profits lifted by solid demand
Pernod Ricard posted higher first-half sales and profits today as sales of its Jameson Irish whiskey continued to surge in the US, its top market, and demand for its Martell cognac improved in China. The French spirits group also flagged improving trends in travel retail and in Russia as well as tight cost control.
