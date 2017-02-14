Pernod Ricard CEO warns a US border tax would hit consumer
Pernod Ricard would have to pass a proposed U.S. tax on imported goods onto consumers, the chief executive of the French spirits group said on Tuesday. "Retailers are saying, and we're fully in line with them, that the border adjustment tax is a consumer tax, a consumption tax," Alexandre Ricard told reporters in London.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business World.
Add your comments below
Beverages Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|High Earnings Expectations For Pepsi, Not So Mu...
|16 hr
|Lonnie
|1
|Some Philly Supermarkets Already Charging for S...
|Dec '16
|kman10kman
|1
|She's the ex-Snapple Lady after a falling out (May '08)
|Nov '16
|bonnie
|93
|Coca-Cola Has A Bigger Distribution System And ... (Jul '13)
|Oct '16
|jordan
|2
|Coca-Cola started out as an insignificant one m... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Will Dockery
|1
|The Latest: Trump slams AFL-CIO for endorsing C... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Roll the bones
|3
|Jamie Oliver named most influential person in t... (May '16)
|May '16
|Three Psyche
|1
Find what you want!
Search Beverages Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC