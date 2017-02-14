Pernod Ricard CEO warns a US border t...

Pernod Ricard CEO warns a US border tax would hit consumer

Pernod Ricard would have to pass a proposed U.S. tax on imported goods onto consumers, the chief executive of the French spirits group said on Tuesday. "Retailers are saying, and we're fully in line with them, that the border adjustment tax is a consumer tax, a consumption tax," Alexandre Ricard told reporters in London.

