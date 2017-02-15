PepsiCo profit down as sugary drinks ...

PepsiCo profit down as sugary drinks face hurdles

13 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

PepsiCo profit down as sugary drinks face hurdles A trend toward healthy living is taking a bite out of PepsiCo's bottom line. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2lOQnEG PepsiCo's fourth-quarter revenue increased but profit fell and global beverages sales were only up slightly as the market for sugary drinks continues to sag amid a trend toward healthy living.

