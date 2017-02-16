Pepsi Blows It Out of the Water, but ...

Pepsi Blows It Out of the Water, but ...

PepsiCo notched some impressive wins during the fourth quarter, but initial profit guidance for 2017 may leave some bulls thirsty for more. The soda and snacks giant reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.20 a share on Wednesday, solidly beating analysts' forecasts of $1.16.

