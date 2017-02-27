Pepsi and Coke ready for storm as Tamil Nadu's boycott begins
Many grocery store owners, restaurant proprietors and refreshment vendors will stop selling drinks made by multinational brands in the south Indian state of Tamil Nadu from March 1-though shopkeepers have reported a sharp drop in sales ahead of the protest. Customers have even asked storeholders not to stock brands made by the likes of PepsiCo and Coca-Cola as anti-multinational sentiment has grown in the state.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Food Technology.
Add your comments below
Beverages Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DirecTV Taps Pepsi Exec to be CEO (Nov '09)
|Feb 22
|Heartbreak 101
|5
|Gay groups seek to buy NYC church known for hat... (Feb '16)
|Feb 22
|WasteWater
|21
|High Earnings Expectations For Pepsi, Not So Mu...
|Feb 14
|Lonnie
|1
|Some Philly Supermarkets Already Charging for S...
|Dec '16
|kman10kman
|1
|She's the ex-Snapple Lady after a falling out (May '08)
|Nov '16
|bonnie
|93
|Coca-Cola Has A Bigger Distribution System And ... (Jul '13)
|Oct '16
|jordan
|2
|Coca-Cola started out as an insignificant one m... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Will Dockery
|1
Find what you want!
Search Beverages Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC