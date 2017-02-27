Pepsi and Coke ready for storm as Tamil Nadu's boycott begins

Many grocery store owners, restaurant proprietors and refreshment vendors will stop selling drinks made by multinational brands in the south Indian state of Tamil Nadu from March 1-though shopkeepers have reported a sharp drop in sales ahead of the protest. Customers have even asked storeholders not to stock brands made by the likes of PepsiCo and Coca-Cola as anti-multinational sentiment has grown in the state.

