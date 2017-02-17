Note ban hit Pepsi in OND q, says Nooyi

The demonetisation drive had a "significant impact" on the company's business in India in the last quarter of 2016 and there are still "lingering effects" of it, PepsiCo's India-born CEO Indra Nooyi has said. "On demonetisation, across the board for pretty much all of industry, and CPG in particular because it hit the individual retailer significantly, demonetisation had a significant impact on our India business in Q4," Nooyi said during an earnings call for Pepsi's fourth quarter that ended on December 2016.

