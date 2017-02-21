Naked drinks to tweak labels to make ...

Naked drinks to tweak labels to make ingredients clearer

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

The front label for Naked's "Kale Blazer," for instance, will now picture an orange and apple instead of just leafy greens. The CSPI had sued PepsiCo, saying the labels were misleading because the imagery didn't reflect that first ingredient is orange juice.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beverages Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gay groups seek to buy NYC church known for hat... (Feb '16) 7 hr john 22
News High Earnings Expectations For Pepsi, Not So Mu... Feb 14 Lonnie 1
News Some Philly Supermarkets Already Charging for S... Dec '16 kman10kman 1
News She's the ex-Snapple Lady after a falling out (May '08) Nov '16 bonnie 93
News Coca-Cola Has A Bigger Distribution System And ... (Jul '13) Oct '16 jordan 2
News Coca-Cola started out as an insignificant one m... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Will Dockery 1
News The Latest: Trump slams AFL-CIO for endorsing C... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Roll the bones 3
See all Beverages Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beverages Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,623 • Total comments across all topics: 279,053,022

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC