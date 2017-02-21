Naked drinks to tweak labels to make ingredients clearer
The front label for Naked's "Kale Blazer," for instance, will now picture an orange and apple instead of just leafy greens. The CSPI had sued PepsiCo, saying the labels were misleading because the imagery didn't reflect that first ingredient is orange juice.
