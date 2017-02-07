Monster Gets a Boost
Sales of Monster Energy drinks are growing fast, according to an Associated Press report, propelling the earnings of owner Hansen Natural Corp. Energy drinks as an industry are growing as well, but Hansen says Monster is outpacing competitors like Red Bull, NOS, AMP and Full Throttle. Hansen said it sold $484 million worth of Monster drinks in the second quarter, a 28% increase over the previous year.
