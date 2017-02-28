Monster Beverage Co. (MNST) Stake Boo...

Monster Beverage Co. (MNST) Stake Boosted by Putnam Investments LLC

13 hrs ago

Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Monster Beverage Co. by 164.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC.

