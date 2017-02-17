Kraft Set to Energize
Kraft is entering the energy drinks arena with the rollout next month of a caffeinated version of its MiO "water enhancer," according to a report by the Financial Times . The move will put the food giant in competition with products such as 5-hour Energy, which sells flavored caffeine "shots," and Red Bull, the carbonated soft drink, the report added.
